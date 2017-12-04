Advertising
Pamela Anderson sparkles on Fashion Awards red carpet
She joined the fashion A-list at the awards at the Royal Albert Hall.
Pamela Anderson showed she can still hold her own amongst fashion’s finest as she walked the red carpet in London.
The former Baywatch pin-up looked far younger than her 50 years as she stepped out at the Fashion Awards in a long sparkly black dress, with a low asymmetric neckline highlighting her famous assets.
Rita Ora also turned heads in a form-fitting metallic gown and elegant hair and make-up.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.