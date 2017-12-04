Menu

Pamela Anderson sparkles on Fashion Awards red carpet

Showbiz | Published:

She joined the fashion A-list at the awards at the Royal Albert Hall.

Pamela Anderson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pamela Anderson showed she can still hold her own amongst fashion’s finest as she walked the red carpet in London.

The former Baywatch pin-up looked far younger than her 50 years as she stepped out at the Fashion Awards in a long sparkly black dress, with a low asymmetric neckline highlighting her famous assets.

Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Rita Ora also turned heads in a form-fitting metallic gown and elegant hair and make-up.

Rita Ora (Matt Crossick/PA)
Hailey Baldwin (Matt Crossick/PA)
Amber Valletta (Matt Crossick/PA)
Holly Willoughby (Matt Crossick/PA)
Poppy Delevingne (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jourdan Dunn and Karlie Kloss (Matt Crossick/PA)
