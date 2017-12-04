Pamela Anderson sparkles on Fashion Awards red carpet

Pamela Anderson showed she can still hold her own amongst fashion’s finest as she walked the red carpet in London.

The former Baywatch pin-up looked far younger than her 50 years as she stepped out at the Fashion Awards in a long sparkly black dress, with a low asymmetric neckline highlighting her famous assets.

Pamela Anderson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Rita Ora also turned heads in a form-fitting metallic gown and elegant hair and make-up.

Rita Ora (Matt Crossick/PA)

Hailey Baldwin (Matt Crossick/PA)

Amber Valletta (Matt Crossick/PA)

Holly Willoughby (Matt Crossick/PA)

Poppy Delevingne (Matt Crossick/PA)