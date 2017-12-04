Menu

Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split

Showbiz | Published:

The pair won the show in July.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies (Ian West/PA)

Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have ended their relationship just months after winning the reality TV show.

The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement, saying: “It is with sadness that we have decided to separate.

“We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us.

My girlfriend and best friend, all in one cute welsh package ❤

A post shared by KEM (@kemcetinay) on

“We still have a lot of love for each other and will remain good friends.”

The pair had said they hoped to get married and went on holiday together in November.

Get me in the Sun ?❤️ @virginatlantic

A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) on

