Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split

Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have ended their relationship just months after winning the reality TV show.

The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement, saying: “It is with sadness that we have decided to separate.

“We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us.

My girlfriend and best friend, all in one cute welsh package ❤ A post shared by KEM (@kemcetinay) on Nov 5, 2017 at 11:52am PST

“We still have a lot of love for each other and will remain good friends.”

Could not have done this journey without her.. what a honour to be at the Pride of Britain awards with the most inspirational brave people❤️ A post shared by KEM (@kemcetinay) on Nov 1, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

The pair had said they hoped to get married and went on holiday together in November.