Advertising
Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
The pair won the show in July.
Love Island winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have ended their relationship just months after winning the reality TV show.
The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement, saying: “It is with sadness that we have decided to separate.
“We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us.
“We still have a lot of love for each other and will remain good friends.”
The pair had said they hoped to get married and went on holiday together in November.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.