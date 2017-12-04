Liam Gallagher and The Killers among Isle of Wight headliners

Liam Gallagher is among the headliners for the 2018 Isle of Wight Festival, it has been announced.

Depeche Mode, The Killers and Kasabian will also headline the event in June, which will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first festival in 1968.

Kasabian will take to the stage on the Friday and Gallagher and Depeche Mode are set to perform on the Saturday. The Killers perform on Sunday.

The Killers (Yui Mok/PA)

Kasabian said they were “hugely honoured” to be on the bill.

“It’s kind of a big deal – Jimi Hendrix played in the 70’, 50 years on and we’re playing it!” said the rockers.

“That’s pretty phenomenal, thanks for having us back! We promise Friday night will be the one!”

The Script, Van Morrison, Blossoms and James Bay are also among the line-up.

The festival’s John Giddings said: “This year’s line-up brings together the best bands of the moment.

“This is a special year as it celebrates 50 years since the festival’s first incarnation so it’s fantastic to celebrate with returning artists and those appearing for the first time.”

:: The Isle of Wight Festival takes place from June 21 to 24 at Seaclose Park, Newport.