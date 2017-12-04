Heartthrob Kit Harington crowned worst-dressed man

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington has been crowned worst-dressed man.

The heartthrob and British actor, 30, tops the list for 2018, compiled by GQ magazine.

The top 10 also features politician Jacob Rees-Mogg in fourth place, documentary maker Louis Theroux (seventh), music producer and DJ Marshmello (eighth) and The Body Coach Joe Wicks (10th).

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Yui Mok/PA)

He is followed by US rapper A$AP Rocky, The Fly star Jeff Goldblum and singer Harry Styles.

Matt Smith on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Actors Andrew Garfield, Riz Ahmed and Ryan Reynolds, and grime artist Skepta also make the top 10.

The list is voted for by GQ staff alongside experts from the fashion and celebrity worlds, including Giorgio Armani, Christopher Bailey, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Sir Paul Smith.

Advertising

The worst-dressed top 10 also includes comic Paul Merton, YouTube supercar expert Shmee150, singer Morrissey, business magnate Elon Musk and PewDiePie, the vlogger Google distanced itself from earlier this year over allegations of anti-Semitism.

The Best and Worst-Dressed Men Lists are in the January 2018 issue of GQ, available on newsstands from Monday December 4.

GQ Best-Dressed Men 2018

1. Matt Smith

2. A$AP Rocky

Advertising

A$AP Rocky (Yui Mok/PA)

Andrew Garfield (Ian West/PA)

Riz Ahmed at the Oscars (Ian West/PA)

Brooklyn Beckham (Ian West/PA)

Worst-Dressed

1. Kit Harington

2. Paul Merton

Paul Merton (Yui Mok/PA)

Morrissey (Ben Birchall/PA)