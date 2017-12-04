Menu

Advertising

First-look images show Nicola Walker in The Split

Showbiz | Published:

The Split explores marriage and relationships through a family of lawyers at the heart of London’s divorce circuit.

Nicola Walker (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Nicola Walker looks every inch the hotshot lawyer in first-look images from BBC drama The Split.

The actress, 47, plays divorce lawyer Hannah Defoe in the original series for BBC1 and SundanceTV.

The first-look images show Walker clad in a white jacket and dark skirt, surveying the capital through an office with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Nicola Walker in The Split (BBC)

The six-part series mixes legal, relationship and family drama as Hannah, her sister Nina, played by Annabel Scholey, and mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay) negotiate scandalous affairs, big-figure settlements and fraught relationship battles at work, while navigating their own complicated lives at home.

The drama has been created and penned by Abi Morgan, whose credits include Baroness Thatcher film The Iron Lady, and the TV series set in a 1950s newsroom, The Hour.

Nicola Walker and Annabel Scholey in The Split (BBC)

The Split is set to air in 2018 on BBC1 and SundanceTV. 

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News