First-look images show Nicola Walker in The Split
The Split explores marriage and relationships through a family of lawyers at the heart of London’s divorce circuit.
Nicola Walker looks every inch the hotshot lawyer in first-look images from BBC drama The Split.
The actress, 47, plays divorce lawyer Hannah Defoe in the original series for BBC1 and SundanceTV.
The first-look images show Walker clad in a white jacket and dark skirt, surveying the capital through an office with floor-to-ceiling windows.
The six-part series mixes legal, relationship and family drama as Hannah, her sister Nina, played by Annabel Scholey, and mother Ruth (Deborah Findlay) negotiate scandalous affairs, big-figure settlements and fraught relationship battles at work, while navigating their own complicated lives at home.
The drama has been created and penned by Abi Morgan, whose credits include Baroness Thatcher film The Iron Lady, and the TV series set in a 1950s newsroom, The Hour.
The Split is set to air in 2018 on BBC1 and SundanceTV.
