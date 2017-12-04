Emily Ratajkowski writhes in spaghetti for Love Advent calendar

Emily Ratajkowski writhes around dressed in lingerie in a mountain of spaghetti in a new video, as she said personal choice is a key part of her feminism.

The actress and model is the latest star to take part in the Love magazine Advent calendar.

Spaghetti queen for @thelovemagazine ? ? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 3, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

Ratajkowski’s video shows her pouring red wine on her chest and lying in a pile of spaghetti on a table.

She told the magazine: “To me, female sexuality and sexiness, no matter how conditioned it may be by a patriarchal ideal, can be incredibly empowering for a woman if she feels it is empowering to her.

Taking my love of pasta ? to new heights for #LOVEADVENT2017 ?the wait Is over! link in bio @thelovemagazine ? @kegrand @philpoynter @sallylyndley A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:38am PST

“My life is on my terms and if I feel like putting on sexy underwear, it’s for me. Personal choice is the core ideal in my concept of feminism.”

She added she had been distressed to see women blaming each other in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal.

She said: “In the wake of the Harvey fallout and women coming forward with incredible amounts of sexual harassment cases, I have been so disappointed to hear women talk about ‘modesty’ and ‘our responsibility’ as if we need to, yet again, adjust to make it ‘easier’ for the rest of the world.

The wait is over!?☃️#LOVEADVENT2017 is OUT! Link in bio @thelovemagazine @kegrand @sallylyndley @philpoynter A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Dec 3, 2017 at 6:32am PST

She continued: “I don’t care about your reaction or what you do with my expression of self. In fact, it has nothing to do with you at all and that’s the point – which is why it feels good. Ultimately, if a woman wants to wear a burka or nothing at all, it’s great if it’s what she wants and feels good about.”