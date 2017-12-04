Ed Sheeran on course to claim fourth number one for Beyonce collaboration

Beyonce looks set to help Ed Sheeran claim his fourth UK number one single as a new remix of Perfect climbs the charts.

If the song clinches the top spot on Friday it will replace Havana, by Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug.

Perfect originally entered the charts in March with the release of Sheeran’s album ÷, but a version of the song featuring Beyonce is expected to reach new heights.

Perfect with Beyoncé out now everywhere A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Dec 4, 2017 at 4:27am PST

Meanwhile two of the top five singles at the mid-week stage are Christmas classics, with Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You sitting at number four and Wham!’s Last Christmas at number five.

Bookies have been taking bets on the Wham! hit being Christmas number one, a year after its star George Michael died.

George Michael was found dead on Christmas Day last year (Max Nash/PA)

Whilst their winner’s single currently sits at number 46, the Official Charts Company said they expect to see the track climb through the latter part of the week.

Over on the albums chart U2 could be heading for an 11th number one record, with Songs Of Experience.

The band are ahead of Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran in the Official Chart Update.