Artists set to perform in next week’s Christmas-themed Live Lounge announced

Showbiz | Published:

Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith are among the star-studded line-up.

Rita Ora will perform on Monday (Ian West/PA)

Ed Sheeran is set to perform on Radio 1’s Christmas-themed Live Lounge next week along with a host of other stars.

The chart-topper will perform in the festive edition of the show on Tuesday December 12, after Rita Ora on Monday.

Later in the week listeners will be able to hear Sam Smith (Wednesday), London Grammar (Thursday) and Rag’n’Bone Man (Friday).

Ed Sheeran accident
Ed Sheeran will appear on the festive version of the show (Yui Mok/PA)

:: BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge airs weekdays 10am-1pm.

