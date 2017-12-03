Menu

‘We did it!’ Rak-Su thank fans after X Factor win

Showbiz | Published:

Simon Cowell called Rak-Su ‘stars’ after they won the competition.

Rak-Su (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV Plc)

Rak-Su have thanked fans after winning the X Factor 2017, saying: “WE FLIPPING DID IT.”

The singers beat Grace Davies to be crowned winners of the ITV singing competition during Sunday night’s final.

Shortly afterwards they posted a photograph of themselves in a huddle on Instagram, writing: “OMFG THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH WE FLIPPING DID IT THANK YOH THANK OU THANK YOU!!!!!!!

“WE LOVE YOU ALL.”

They are the first boy band to take the X Factor title.

An emotional Cowell called Rak-Su “gentlemen”, saying: “You are stars.”

He also praised runner-up Davies, saying: “Congratulations to Grace who is really an outstanding, outstanding artist.”

The band’s win capped a star-studded final that included performances from Pink, Sam Smith and Little Mix, who won X Factor themselves in 2011.

Rak-Su have now released Dimelo, their winner’s duet with Wyclef Jean and Naughty Boy, which they first performed during Saturday night’s show.

Grace Davies
Grace Davies (Syco/Thames/ITV)
