Viewers loved seeing I’m A Celebrity campers sing Madonna to Stanley Johnson

I’m A Celebrity viewers have said watching the campers sing Like A Virgin to Stanley Johnson was “the highlight of the series”.

The contestants performed the Madonna hit for Johnson after Vanessa White and Jennie McAlpine took part in a Name That Tune style challenge.

Former MEP Johnson, 77, asked if there had been any songs he would have known, and White replied: “Madonna’s Like A Virgin.”

Johnson looked baffled and asked her to repeat the title, so the rest of the campers started singing it to him.

“Stanley’s face when they all sang ‘I’m A Virgin’ to him- just brill!” one fan posted on Twitter.

“Highlight of the series: the whole camp singing like a virgin to Stanley,” tweeted another.

“The whole camp singing Madonna! Class!” said another.

However, there was less good will towards Johnson when he floundered in the Displeasure Beach task.

Some of the contestants were buried in the sand with clear Perspex shields around their heads. As the shields were filled with various creatures, the campers had to watch a man waving a flag and count how many times he waved one of their assigned colour.

Johnson kept his cool during the trial, tickling viewers when he said the critters were “really friendly” and insisting he was so relaxed he was falling asleep – before quietly admitting he hoped they wouldn’t “pierce my jugular”.

But at the end, when he had to say how many times his blue flag had been waved, he said seven when it was actually nine.

His teammates shouted at him to say nine, but Johnson stuck to his guns – meaning they lost.

“I can’t deal with Stanley in that challenge ,” one viewer said on Twitter.

“So Stanley can’t throw or count…” tweeted another, referring to Johnson’s poor performance in his Bushtucker Trial.

“If that was Iain, they’d have all turned on him. Stanley gets away with murder,” another fan pointed out.

Sunday night’s instalment of the ITV show will see another celebrity kicked out of the camp.

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi was the first person to be eliminated from the jungle.