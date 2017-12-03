The Ferryman wins top prizes at Evening Standard Theatre Awards

The Ferryman has triumphed at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards where it scooped three of the four gongs it was nominated for.

Sam Mendes was named best director, playwright Jez Butterworth was honoured for best play and actor Tom Glynn-Carney took home the emerging talent award.

Andrew Garfield won the best actor gong for Angels In America, defeating Bertie Carvel for his portrayal of Rupert Murdoch in Ink and Andrew Scott for Hamlet, while Glenda Jackson was awarded the best actress prize for her return to the stage after a quarter of a century in King Lear.

Andrew Garfield (Ian West/PA)

The Evening Standard Radio 2 audience award for best musical, voted for by the public, was presented to Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical while former Glee star Amber Riley won the award for best musical performance for Dreamgirls.

Bunny Christie was honoured with the award for best design for plays Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle, Ink and The Red Barn, and the Charles Wintour award for most promising playwright was presented to Branden Jacobs-Jenkins for The Octoroon.

The awards were hosted by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.