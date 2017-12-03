Advertising
Meg Mathews hails new lease of life after menopause hit ‘like a brick wall’
The ex-wife of Oasis star Noel Gallagher wants women to realise “there is life” after menopause.
Meg Mathews has told how the menopause hit her “like a brick wall”, but revealed she now looks and feels better than ever before.
The 51-year-old former wife of Oasis star Noel Gallagher suffered a sudden onset of symptoms, including severe anxiety, low mood and loss of libido, in 2016.
Mathews, who married Gallagher in 1997 and divorced four years later, said: “Some women go into the menopause gradually and sail through it, but it hit me like a brick wall.
“I woke up on New Year’s Day 2016 and felt depressed and out of sorts. I hadn’t drunk the night before, so I knew it wasn’t a hangover.”
She told Stella: “My body felt like a car that had run out of petrol. Menopause can be a very lonely place – but I want women to know there is life after it.”
She said: “There’s this stigma around ageing but my friends and I are more confident now. Our kids have grown up, we’re aware of our own style.
“For me, this is the best age.”
