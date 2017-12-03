Meg Mathews hails new lease of life after menopause hit ‘like a brick wall’

Meg Mathews has told how the menopause hit her “like a brick wall”, but revealed she now looks and feels better than ever before.

The 51-year-old former wife of Oasis star Noel Gallagher suffered a sudden onset of symptoms, including severe anxiety, low mood and loss of libido, in 2016.

Friday filter ???⭐️?✨? great end to the week …#sufferinsilence #51 #menopause #lovelife #dontgiveup #megsmenopause A post shared by megaloo (@megmathewsofficial_) on Nov 10, 2017 at 8:23am PST

Mathews, who married Gallagher in 1997 and divorced four years later, said: “Some women go into the menopause gradually and sail through it, but it hit me like a brick wall.

“I woke up on New Year’s Day 2016 and felt depressed and out of sorts. I hadn’t drunk the night before, so I knew it wasn’t a hangover.”

Meg Mathews and Noel Gallagher were married for four years (Rebecca Naden/PA)

She told Stella: “My body felt like a car that had run out of petrol. Menopause can be a very lonely place – but I want women to know there is life after it.”

@becoolbenice book launch stop the bullying ??? A post shared by megaloo (@megmathewsofficial_) on Oct 19, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

She said: “There’s this stigma around ageing but my friends and I are more confident now. Our kids have grown up, we’re aware of our own style.

“For me, this is the best age.”