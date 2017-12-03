Advertising
Lil Peep image projected onto Houses of Parliament to mark memorial service
Lil Peep died in November at the age of 21.
A huge picture of Lil Peep was projected onto the side of the Houses of Parliament in central London as family and friends gathered to say goodbye to the late rapper in America.
The US musician – whose real name was Gustav Ahr – died of a suspected overdose in November, at the age of 21.
On Saturday, Lil Peep was remembered at a memorial service held in Long Beach, New York.
Meanwhile, his image was projected onto the Palace of Westminster in London.
His grandmother Jenny Kastner said: ““He wasn’t the modern day Kurt Cobain, by the way.
“He is the first and only Lil Peep, and arguably left behind a legacy that will have a far greater impact. His kindness will live on through lots of people.”
