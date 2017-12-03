Kezia Dugdale hoped to break stereotypes with I’m A Celebrity stint

Kezia Dugdale said she went on I’m A Celebrity to challenge the myth that all politicians are “old, white, male, pale and stale”, as she was eliminated from the show.

The former Scottish Labour leader became the second celebrity to be evicted from the jungle when she was given her marching orders during Sunday night’s show.

In her exit interview, Dugdale said she had hoped to show that not all politicians were like her fellow camper Stanley Johnson, 77, a former MEP and father of Boris Johnson.

She added: “And to take on the myth that every politician looks like Stanley – old, white, male, pale and stale.

“I wanted to show that there is a variety of people out there.”

The 36-year-old, who clapped and exclaimed “yes” when she was told her jungle stay was over, said she was feeling “right as rain” and did not mind being eliminated.

She told McPartlin and Donnelly she would have been happy to stay or go.

But she added: “I’m hungry, I want a bacon roll, I want a nice cup of coffee.”

Dugdale said she thinks the final three will be Amir Khan, Georgia Toffolo and Rebekah Vardy and that she would like to see one of the women win the show.

Sunday night’s instalment of the reality programme also saw Vanessa White and Jennie McAlpine play a game of Jungle Car Cruel Karaoke.

The trial involved them having to hum popular songs while their mouths were full of bugs such as cockroaches, water spiders and witchetty grubs.

The other contestant then had to guess the name of the song and the artist.

The pair managed to secure eight out of 10 stars, meaning the campers tucked into a feast of ostrich egg and mushrooms for dinner, instead of basic rice and beans.

