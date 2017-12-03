It’s a shame to leave Strictly Come Dancing, says 10th celebrity to exit show

EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami has missed out on a place in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final as he became the 10th celebrity to leave the show.

Ghadami, 35, and his partner Nadiya Bychkova performed an Argentine tango during the musicals-themed quarter-finals that landed them in a dance-off with Alexandra Burke and her partner Gorka Marquez.

Davood Ghadami with Nadiya Bychkova (Guy Levy/BBC)

Ghadami said: “It’s such a shame. We got so much further than I thought so it’s definitely mixed feelings here. I’m so pleased we got so far.

“I am actually quite proud of what we achieved, Nadiya and I, and I think maybe it’s the right time to go but it is that feeling of ‘oh we were so close to the end’.

“Things get serious the next couple of weeks for the guys that remain and I just wish them all the best and every cloud has a silver lining. I get to spend a bit of time with my family now, get to see Nadiya on a recreational basis rather than ‘come on let’s go and dance’.”

Following Saturday night’s performance, which saw Ghadami become the first male celebrity contestant to do an Argentine tango in the series, the judges said the routine to the Phantom Of The Opera theme had “balance issues”.

(PA Graphics)

Head judge Shirley Ballas said on Saturday night that the performance “had some spectacular lifts, but you had some stumbling points this evening and some balance issues”.

Last year’s Strictly winner, Ore Oduba, said he disagreed with the judges’ comments following the performance.

He tweeted: “COMPLETELY DISAGREE with the judges… Davood you ARE the Phantom! That was insane! The Power!!”

COMPLETELY DISAGREE with the judges… Davood you ARE the Phantom! That was insane! The Power!! @DavoodGhadami @bbcstrictly ??? — Ore Oduba (@OreOduba) December 2, 2017

Ghadami said he rated his dance-off performance as one of his favourite of the competition so far.

He said: “I know it’s meant we have gone home but that second time round! It was like we had nothing to lose. It was almost possessing. I think that was partly down to the song we had, the style that we were doing and I was completely in it.

“More than any other dance – it was a real highlight. This was one of the highs and to go out with a bang. We didn’t want to fizzle out and we went out with a bang.”

Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova during the live show (BBC)

Pressed to pick a winner he said he was unable to pick one name from the remaining five couples.

“Whoever the winner is will be very very deserving. Everyone that’s left is a wonderful dancer,” he said, adding: “They’re all going to work so hard. It’s not easy this – it’s a strange thing; you have to give it your all.

“There are two more dances to tackle and I think anything can happen week by week. It’s been a good few weeks for us leading up to this and I’m sure everyone will give it their best.

“Whoever wins has my backing. They’re all brilliant.”

The soap star also vowed to keep on dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday at 6.45pm.