Isla Fisher: People mistake me for Ed Sheeran

She joked that people mix her up with Ed Sheeran “when I haven’t shaved”.

Isla Fisher (Yui Mok/PA)

Isla Fisher has said she sometimes gets mistaken for other red-haired celebrities – including Ed Sheeran.

The Australian actress – who is married to Ali G star Sacha Baron Cohen – joked that people mix up her and Sheeran “when I haven’t shaved”.

Fisher posted a photo on Instagram showing that a barista at Starbucks had spelled her name wrong on her drink, writing “Aila”.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran (Yui Mok/PA)
