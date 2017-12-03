Advertising
Isla Fisher: People mistake me for Ed Sheeran
She joked that people mix her up with Ed Sheeran “when I haven’t shaved”.
Isla Fisher has said she sometimes gets mistaken for other red-haired celebrities – including Ed Sheeran.
The Australian actress – who is married to Ali G star Sacha Baron Cohen – joked that people mix up her and Sheeran “when I haven’t shaved”.
Fisher posted a photo on Instagram showing that a barista at Starbucks had spelled her name wrong on her drink, writing “Aila”.
