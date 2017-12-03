Is that a sea urchin? X Factor viewers baffled by Scherzinger’s dress

Nicole Scherzinger’s X Factor final dress had viewers scratching their heads, with some suggesting it looked like a sea urchin and others wondering if she had dressed as a Game Of Thrones prop.

The former Pussycat Doll took her seat at the judges’ table on Sunday night in a black dress with spikes all over the shoulder.

And viewers did not let the fact it was the final stop them going online to express their confusion about the choice of outfit.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Is Nicole aware her dress has become a magnetic field science experiment with iron filings attached?”

Is Nicole aware her dress has become a magnetic field science experiment with iron filings attached? #Xfactor — Glen Hunt (@RadioGlen) December 3, 2017

“I love how Nicole showed up to tonight’s #xfactor dressed as The Iron Throne,” said another.

I love how Nicole showed up to tonight’s #xfactor dressed as The Iron Throne. pic.twitter.com/MalihZkKVA — C.J. Lines (@cjlines) December 3, 2017

“No Sea Urchins were harmed in the making of Nicole’s dress tonight,” joked another viewer on Twitter.

No Sea Urchins were harmed in the making of Nicole’s dress tonight #xfactor pic.twitter.com/ypdaGIaSXN — Philip Green (@PhilWGreen) December 3, 2017

Another urged: “Someone tell Nicole she’s transforming into a porcupine please!!”

Others suggested she had been inspired by wrestling villains the Legion Of Doom.

Nice to see Nicole has turned up dressed as the third member of the Legion Of Doom #xfactor pic.twitter.com/lCTWtTFSyH — Allan Smith (@AllanSmith80) December 3, 2017

Many people thought the dress had something to do with straws.

“Nicole doing her bit for the environment by recycling plastic straws for her outfit,” said one.

Nicole doing her bit for the environment by recycling plastic straws for her outfit. #XFactor — JonBomb ??‍♂️ (@JonathanSankey) December 3, 2017

Another joked: “Has Nicole been harpooned with black straws?”

Has Nicole been harpooned with black straws? ?? #XFactor — My Name Is Ruin ?? (@GrantNuman) December 3, 2017

It triggered a wave of hilarious memes and video clips online.

Nicole might need some more of these for the other side of her frock ? #XFactorFinal #XFactor pic.twitter.com/tqdTAUTD4M — Stokie Bird /:-) (@ClarabelJohnson) December 3, 2017

Nicole looks like she's dressed as a tribute to Edward scissorhands #XFactorFinal #XFactor pic.twitter.com/GfZ3d8hNFO — anastacia C (@lilmizzirish) December 3, 2017

Nicole's frock is lovely. #XFactor pic.twitter.com/lBohYmsnmU — Lorelei King Dong Merrily On High ? (@LoreleiKing) December 3, 2017

Grace Davies and boy band Rak-Su are going head to head in Sunday night’s final of the ITV show.

Celebrity guests include Sam Smith, Pink and Little Mix.