I’m A Celebrity’s Vanessa White tackles karaoke with critters

Vanessa White’s vocals were put to the test as she braved a stomach-churning karaoke trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Saturdays star and actress Jennie McAlpine volunteered to play a game of Jungle Car Cruel Karaoke, which involved them having to hum popular songs while their mouths were full of bugs such as cockroaches, water spiders and witchetty grubs.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly told the scared pair they would sit in a bug-filled car as one listened to 45 seconds of a well-known song and hummed along to it, while holding a creature between their lips. The other camper had to name the artist and track to win a star.

McPartlin joked to White: “A bit of a busman’s holiday for you, a singing challenge?”

“How was it?” asked Donnelly. “Disgusting and salty!” she replied.

Next up was a stick insect, then White delivered a rendition of Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive while holding a king cricket – complete with a few screams added in.

When the trial ended, the pair had secured eight out of the 10 stars on offer.

“Eight stars, it’s amazing and so important as it means we’ll have a good meal tonight!” said a delighted White.

McAlpine agreed: “I struggle to keep a tidy car at home, my husband moans at me so I’ll be telling him my car is clean compared to what I’ve just sat in.”

Their win meant the campers tucked into a feast of ostrich egg and mushrooms for dinner, instead of basic rice and beans.

:: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.