Grace Davies and Rak-Su vying to win X Factor 2017

X Factor contestants Grace Davies and Rak-Su were driven on stage in cars as the final of the talent competition got under way.

Singer-songwriter Davies, 20, and I’m Feeling You boy band Rak-Su were greeted by screams and cheers as they rolled out on the stage.

They are the last acts standing after Kevin Davy White was eliminated from the ITV competition on Saturday night.

Sunday night’s programme includes guest performances from A-listers such as Sam Smith and Little Mix, who won the X Factor themselves in 2011.

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson said she was rooting for Rak-Su to take the 2017 X Factor crown, saying: “I think it’s time for another band to win!”