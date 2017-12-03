Denise Van Outen: There’s no drama in my life, I don’t have anything to hide

Denise Van Outen has praised Louise Redknapp for being “dignified” and said she has “walked in her shoes” as she spoke about her own previous relationship experiences.

Van Outen, 43, married former Holby City and Casualty star Lee Mead in 2009 but in 2013 they announced their marriage was over.

Denise Van Outen attending The Pride of Britain Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA Wire)

Redknapp’s marriage to footballer Jamie made headlines in October as she revealed the pair were living apart.

“Louise is very similar to me. We’ve danced, sung and acted since we were kids, and it doesn’t leave you. I thought I would give it all up and just be a mum, but it’s in you.

“I think she’s been very dignified. Look, it takes a lot to do that [walk away]. I know that because I’ve walked in her shoes. But ultimately it’s better for everyone – if the relationship isn’t right, it’s not healthy to stay in it for you, your partner or your children.

“But I was never going to just stay there and pretend. Ever. And I still won’t going forward. If it’s not right I’d leave and move on and start again.”

The Sun On Sunday has alleged that the Redknapps are planning to divorce, but there has been no comment or confirmation on this from the couple.

TV presenter and West End star Van Outen also opened up about her and Mead’s daughter, Betsy, and moving back to the city after living in the countryside for four years.

Lee Mead and Denise Van Outen arrive at Claridge’s Hotel in central London, for the wedding of David Walliams and Lara Stone (PA)

She told Fabulous: “She’s (Betsy) so much happier. She jumps up every morning wanting to go to school.”

The actress, who has been dating a City trader since 2014, said she is in a “good place at the moment because everything in my life is settled and calmed down”.

“I’ve gone through a divorce and people know that I’m really good friends with Lee. There’s no drama in my life so I don’t really have anything to hide,” she added.