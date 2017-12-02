Advertising
Prue Leith’s frozen Christmas secret revealed
The Great British Bake Off judge is no vegetable snob.
Prue Leith has revealed one of her “Christmas cheats” is using frozen sprouts.
The Great British Bake Off judge also confessed to once dropping a roast turkey on the kitchen floor and doing “what anyone would – I just picked it up and carried on”.
She said: “I have no problem in admitting my sprouts are frozen. I swear you can use frozen sprouts, frozen peas and frozen spinach out of a packet. Just put a bit of nutmeg or garlic in, along with salt and pepper and cream, it’s delicious and a lovely colour”.
The chef and TV personality also recounted a family Christmas lunch faux pas.
She said: “One year I dropped the roast turkey because it was so heavy, and it slithered along the kitchen floor for a couple of feet. ”
“Nobody was looking so I did what anyone would – I just picked it up and carried on.”
Advertising
The 77-year-old, who replaced Bake Off favourite Mary Berry to judge alongside Paul Hollywood, made headlines a few weeks ago when she accidentally tweeted the name of Bake Off winner Sophie Faldo hours ahead of the finale.
She said: “For a few days I felt like cutting my throat, but everybody was very sweet about it. I can’t believe I could have been such an idiot. I was absolutely mortified, I thought, “Oh, what have I done?”.
Leith issued a formal apology following the incident, saying her mistake was due to a time difference as she was out of the country on the day the final was due to air.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.