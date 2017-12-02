Prue Leith’s frozen Christmas secret revealed

Prue Leith has revealed one of her “Christmas cheats” is using frozen sprouts.

The Great British Bake Off judge also confessed to once dropping a roast turkey on the kitchen floor and doing “what anyone would – I just picked it up and carried on”.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with Sophie Faldo, who was crowned the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2017 (Channel 4/PA)

She said: “I have no problem in admitting my sprouts are frozen. I swear you can use frozen sprouts, frozen peas and frozen spinach out of a packet. Just put a bit of nutmeg or garlic in, along with salt and pepper and cream, it’s delicious and a lovely colour”.

The chef and TV personality also recounted a family Christmas lunch faux pas.

She said: “One year I dropped the roast turkey because it was so heavy, and it slithered along the kitchen floor for a couple of feet. ”

“Nobody was looking so I did what anyone would – I just picked it up and carried on.”

I am so sorry to the fans of the show for my mistake this morning, I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error #GBBO. — Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) October 31, 2017

The 77-year-old, who replaced Bake Off favourite Mary Berry to judge alongside Paul Hollywood, made headlines a few weeks ago when she accidentally tweeted the name of Bake Off winner Sophie Faldo hours ahead of the finale.

She said: “For a few days I felt like cutting my throat, but everybody was very sweet about it. I can’t believe I could have been such an idiot. I was absolutely mortified, I thought, “Oh, what have I done?”.

Leith issued a formal apology following the incident, saying her mistake was due to a time difference as she was out of the country on the day the final was due to air.