Paloma Faith: Genuine artist Grace Davies deserves to win The X Factor

Paloma Faith threw her support behind The X Factor’s Grace Davies on Saturday night’s final, labelling her a “genuine artist”.

The singer-songwriter teamed up with Davies for the finalist’s duet, which will be released as a charity single if she goes on to win the competition.

They performed an original song penned by Davies, with Faith telling host Dermot O’Leary the young contestant had micromanaged her in rehearsals.

“That is why she deserves to win because she’s a proper, genuine artist,” Faith added.

Meanwhile Kevin Davy White performed a cover of George Michael’s Fast Love alongside Britain’s Got Talent winner and multi-instrumentalist composer and producer Tokio Myers, while Rak-Su teamed up with Wyclef Jean and Naughty Boy for a version of their original track Dimelo.

Former Fugees star Jean said the boy band were “so incredible I had to jump on a plane to come represent for them, baby”.

The winner of the ITV singing competition will release their duet on Sunday evening after the result is announced.

Advertising

All proceeds from the single will go to children’s charities Together for Short Lives and Shooting Star Chase.

Simon Cowell has set a target of raising £1 million for the charities and pledged a personal donation of £250,000 during Saturday night’s show.

On Friday Chancellor Philip Hammond announced any VAT collected on the winner’s song will go to charity for the seventh year in succession.

Mr Hammond said: “These amazing organisations do such valuable work helping children with life-threatening conditions and supporting their families to cope in extremely challenging circumstances.

“Every song bought will help to fund their vital work.”