Kevin Davy White gets Whole Lotta Love for bringing Led Zeppelin to The X Factor

Kevin Davy White brought a Whole Lotta Love to The X Factor final on Saturday night as he opened the show with the Led Zeppelin track.

The French guitarist and singer wowed the crowd at the ExCeL Arena with a stunning performance of the 1969 song.

Judge Louis Walsh was equally impressed, telling Davy White he never thought he would see Led Zeppelin covered on the ITV singing competition.

Viewers on Twitter also praised the finalist, who is in Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs category.

#xfactor can't beat #LedZeppelin brilliant opening song from Kevin,a true winner defo. — Sylvia M (@MacnamaraSylvia) December 2, 2017

@WaronFacades tweeted: “The man just killed a Led Zeppelin song,” while @_missamyday said: “I’m the biggest Led Zeppelin fan ever and never like covers, but Kevin did AMAZING.”

As the worlds biggest Led Zeppelin fan there’s your winner right there!!! #XFactor — ???HᎧLIᎠᏘᎽ ᏘRMᏘᎠILLᎧ☃️❄️ (@RoxxieToxxic) December 2, 2017

@Erbins wrote: “Not an big #XFactor2017 fan but just caught Kevin on #xfactorfinal Credit to you sir, that cover of #LedZeppelin #wholelottalove was awesome. That’s how you open a show.”

Best start ever to an @TheXFactorUK final. @KevinDavyWhite does Led Zeppelin. Must have improved chances. — Andrew Hill (@JudgeNo5) December 2, 2017

@LukeThompson86 posted: “Just caught the X Factor and there was some guy shredding his guitar to Whole lotta love by led Zeppelin this guy better win.”

@RoxxieToxxic tweeted: “As the worlds biggest Led Zeppelin fan there’s your winner right there.”

@Cazzapanda wrote: “Kevin singing #LedZeppelin on #XFactorFinal at last decent music… that was bloody amazing.”

Davy White is up against Rak-Su and Grace Davies in the final, which will see one of them crowned winner on Sunday night.