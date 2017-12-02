Joe McFadden visits old school with Strictly partner Katya Jones

Actor Joe McFadden has thanked his old school for inspiring his performing career as he visited with his Strictly dance partner Katya Jones.

The pair gave a special performance to staff and pupils on their visit to Holyrood Secondary School in Glasgow.

The Holby City star is gearing up to perform a routine to Money Money from Cabaret in the Musicals Week show on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday.

Joe and Katya

He said: “I was really happy to be able to visit Glasgow and take my Strictly dance partner Katya Jones back to my old school, Holyrood Secondary and we both were really overwhelmed by the amazingly supportive welcome that we received there.

“Everyone was so complimentary about the work that we’ve been doing on the show and it was exactly the sort of boost that we needed going into the quarter finals this week.

“My visit brought back such great memories of my time there and of my first acting performances on the school stage, and I’ll never forget the moment when the curtain was pulled back to reveal a packed assembly room full of teachers and pupils holding banners of support for us both!

“I have the school and my fantastic drama teacher, Camille Skilling to thank for my first steps in getting into performing and it’s something that I’ll forever be grateful to them for.”

Thanks to everyone who voted for us to get through to the 1/4 finals this week! #strictly ? pic.twitter.com/aO8EWxG0ii — Joe McFadden (@mrjoemcfadden) November 28, 2017

McFadden’s first big break came at the age of 12 when his drama teacher recommended him for a small role in crime series Taggart.

Known as Italian doctor Raf di Lucca in BBC One drama Holby City, the Glaswegian has also played roles including PC Joe Mason in Heartbeat and starred alongside Dame Judi Dench and Michael Gambon in period drama Cranford.

He has also performed on stage in West End shows Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Rent.