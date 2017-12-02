I’m A Celeb’s Iain Lee laments departure of Shappi Khorsandi

Iain Lee lamented the departure of his close I’m A Celeb campmate and fellow comedian Shappi Khorsandi as he was forced to quit a challenge over his fear of heights.

Khorsandi became the first person to be eliminated from I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! 2017 on Friday following a public vote.

As her departure was shown on Saturday’s show, Lee said he would be lonely without her.

She conquered her biggest fear with a smile on her face and was always ready with a hug for her Campmates. Thanks for the lols @ShappiKhorsandi! ???#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/WzgsotX8kT — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 2, 2017

“Shappi was the person I was closest to so I am really sad to see her go and the camp will be a very different place without her. I don’t have a ‘go to’ now, it’s just me isn’t it?” the radio DJ said.

He later pulled out of the dingo dollar challenge alongside former politician Stanley Johnson when he was tasked with climbing on to a high bridge swaying 100ft over a deep jungle ravine.

In tears over his failure, Lee said: “I got the fear and I just couldn’t do it.”

Boxer Amir Khan said of Lee’s failure: “I know he’s scared of heights but I’m scared of spiders and snakes and I’ve had to deal with that but he still should have done it, I don’t know why he didn’t do it,” while actor Jamie Lomas said he thought the comic was not cut out for the show.

Advertising

Earlier Lomas and ex-footballer Dennis Wise scooped six stars in the Tortuous Tanks bushtucker trial, which saw them stood in tanks with rising water and fighting off crocodiles, critters and water snakes.

FIRST LOOK! They're as thick as thieves in Camp, but can @jamielomas1 and @denniswise beat the Tortuous Tanks together? ?Find out tonight at 9.10pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/WJGd6Rgxiz — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 2, 2017

The duo had to unlock padlocks but were briefly distracted when a crocodile approached Lomas’s crotch.

“Ooh, he’s very close to your little friend,” quipped Ant McPartlin.

Saturday night’s show also saw reality TV star Georgia Toffolo appointed new jungle prime minister while Wise was named her deputy.

“I want everyone laughing all the time, it’s my new jungle rule,” Toffolo said as she settled into her abode at 10 Downing Creek.