Grace Davies and Rak-Su through to X Factor final as Kevin Davy White eliminated

Kevin Davy White has become the first act to be eliminated from The X Factor final.

The French singer and guitarist’s performances of Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love and George Michael’s Fast Love were not enough to see him make the second stage of the final following a public vote.

It means this year’s X Factor winner will now be either Grace Davies or Rak-Su, who will return to the stage on Sunday night.

Moments after finding out he has placed 3rd. Has there ever been a nicer finalist than @KevinDavyWhite?* ? ? ? *The answer is no@TheXFactor #XFactorFinal #XFactor pic.twitter.com/YYlwaTrTyj — ITV (@ITV) December 2, 2017

The two remaining finalists both performed original songs on Saturday evening, reflecting a marked change in the ITV singing competition’s approach this year.

Davy White, who was in Nicole Scherzinger’s overs category, told Dermot O’Leary: “Thank you the UK for believing in me to put me on that stage.

“I learned so much, I’ve grown up and I can’t wait to show you what I can do.”

The musician had earlier teamed up with Britain’s Got Talent winner Tokio Myers for a duet of Fast Love.

Advertising

Davies performed alongside Paloma Faith and also offered her own take on Live And Let Die, while Rak-Su took on two of their own tracks, Mamacita and Dimelo.

The boy band, mentored by Simon Cowell, are favourites going into Sunday night’s finale, according to bookies Coral, who have them at 1/4 ahead of Davies on 7/2.

Viewers lamented on social media about the loss of “one of a kind” Davy White.

Advertising

Don’t think I’ll bother with a #XFactor tomorrow now, @KevinDavyWhite was robbed! The most talented by a mile! — Jack Jowett (@JACK_JOWETT) December 2, 2017

@MollyNelhams tweeted: “Feeling really gutted and sad for kevin davy white, what a talent, sadly will be missed, love him.

“He was an amazing musician!. one of a kind on x factor, the cover from the beatles he sang, “come together” was spectacular.”

@RoseWestern posted: “How the **** did Kevin not get through!!! :0 that’s a joke!!! Not watching the final now! Should have been Kevin and rak-su.”

@KM_Lifeblog wrote: “Should have won #XFactor ! Proves the demographic of the show is 13 yo! What an album this guy will have though! @gracedavies to win now.”

:: The X Factor final airs on Sunday at 7.30pm.