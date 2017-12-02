Menu

Coronation Street star ‘blown away’ by support as she reveals soap departure

Showbiz | Published:

Catherine Tyldesley and Shayne Ward are both set to depart the famous cobbles in 2018.

Catherine Tyldesley attending the British Soap Awards 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley has thanked fans for their support as she revealed she is exiting the ITV soap.

Tyldesley, 34, was the focus of one of this year’s big storylines as her character, bar maid Eva Price, discovered boyfriend Aidan Connor (played by Shayne Ward) was cheating on her.

The actress thanked fans on Twitter, writing: “Feeling so emotional and blown away by your kind comments right now. THANKYOU. I’m so glad you’ve loved Eva as much as I do. Xxx”.

In a statement announcing her departure, she said it had been a “dream job” which made it a “difficult decision to leave”.

She joined Coronation Street in 2011 and left briefly in 2015 to go on maternity leave.

“Cath’s portrayal of Eva Price has made her a firm favourite amongst fans and she will be missed.

“The producers and writers are currently working on her exit storyline which be on screen in early summer.”

Earlier in the week it was revealed that her co-star, Ward, will also leave the series next year.

He tweeted: “Hey everyone. I just wanted to Thank you all so much for your Lovely kind Messages regarding The news of my departure from Coronation street next year. I truly love you all.”

Showbiz

