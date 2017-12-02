‘Bullying’ claims on I’m A Celeb as Iain Lee accused of ‘playing a game’

I’m A Celebrity viewers have accused the show’s stars of “bullying” radio DJ Iain Lee.

The comedian was accused of “playing a game” by Becky Vardy and Jamie Lomas on Saturday night’s show and said he continues to feel shunned following the strawberry scandal earlier this week.

Vardy, wife of England footballer Jamie, told Lee: “Look at you, you secret game planner … buzzing that you are not going out tomorrow, you’ve got a game plan you have.

“Watch this one, not only does he nick strawberries but he’s also got a game plan.”

Lee – who had immunity from the first eviction which saw fellow comedian Shappi Khorsandi exit – replied: “Oh shut the front door, I’ve got an extra day that’s all.”

#ImACeleb sorry folks Iain has be been bullied, and the so-called I never lie Amir is the the instigator, it like someone holding a phone recording someone getting harassed and doing nothing about it!! — Mark Kelly (@MarkScotchelly) December 2, 2017

Lomas added: “You are definitely playing a game.

“Yeah, he was itching to go yesterday and now he’s the happiest man on earth. Come on, don’t tell me you are not playing a game, I was on to you three days ago.”

Lee was also seen breaking down in tears on Saturday night’s episode after he failed to complete a challenge over his fear of heights.

He pulled out of the dingo dollar challenge when he was tasked with climbing on to a high bridge swaying 100ft over a deep jungle ravine.

In tears, he said: “I got the fear and I just couldn’t do it.”

Feel so sorry for Iain he’s actual being bullied ☹️ #imaceleb — Ellis (@ellishillon) December 2, 2017

Viewers offered messages of sympathy for Lee as they accused some of his campmates of bullying.

There had been tension between the comic and some of his fellow celebrities since he and Khan sneakily gobbled up strawberries behind their backs.

@Popsmils posted on Twitter: “Iain’s getting bullied and Amir is a massive snake that’s the 411.”

@Vansausage tweeted: “Starting to feel Iain is starting to get bullied slightly.”

Honestly think the clip of Amir Khan needs to be shown to the rest of the camp mates. Iain is being bullied because Amirs a lying snake. ? #imaceleb @antanddec — ????? ? (@KatieMcElhoney) December 2, 2017

@Carlyparks posted: “To think Iain’s kids will be watching him being bullied and tormented on telly! Feel sorry for the chap.”

@Nats_118 wrote: “I feel sorry for Iain, he’s Defo getting slightly bullied in there.”

@BeautyQueennik tweeted: “Wish they would stop hanging up on Iain he’s trying so hard. He came in the jungle to have fun and not get constantly bullied on.”

At the end of Saturday’s episode, Lee was seen with his head in his hands as hosts Ant and Dec told the celebrities no-one would be leaving.

:: I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! returns on ITV on Sunday at 9pm.