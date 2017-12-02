Alexandra Burke and Debbie McGee top Strictly quarter-final leaderboard

Strictly Come Dancing’s Alexandra Burke bounced back from the dance-off last week to top the quarter-final leaderboard alongside fellow show favourite Debbie McGee.

Burke’s Charleston with professional partner Gorka Marquez to Mary Poppins tune Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious wowed on Saturday night’s show, just seven days after the couple had to be saved by the judges when they found themselves in the bottom two.

They scored 39, with Bruno Tonioli calling the dance “practically perfect in every way”.

Alexandra Burke (Guy Levy/BBC)

The former magician’s assistant, 59, is favourite at 7/4 to win the glitterball trophy, according to bookies William Hill, while Holby City actor Joe McFadden is at 7/4 and Burke at 3/1.

Debbie McGee (Guy Levy/BBC)

Mollie King is the bookies’ favourite to depart at 6/4, with the Saturdays singer and AJ Pritchard scoring 31 after performing a rumba to Hopelessly Devoted To You.

However, they finished ahead of both Gemma Atkinson and partner Aljaz Skorjanec and Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova, who finished joint bottom of the leaderboard with 29 apiece.

One couple will leave the competition on Sunday night ahead of next week’s semi-final.