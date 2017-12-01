X Factor’s Grace and Rak-Su promise new music ‘ready to go’

X Factor finalists Rak-Su and Grace Davies have both promised releases “ready to go” if either are crowned series winner this weekend.

Both acts have stormed through the ITV competition with original songs that have since climbed the download charts, and they have plenty more in the pipeline if they are offered a record deal by judge Simon Cowell.

This weekend will see them take to the stage for the last time alongside fellow finalist Kevin Davy White performing duets with well known artists.

With just a day to go before the big showdown, band member Ashley told the Press Association: “We wanted the opportunity to be musicians and we came on the show to shed some light on what we’re doing.

“We’ve got so many songs, most of them are rubbish. We’ve used our favourite ones during the show and there are some others we have been writing during the show that we haven’t been able to use.

“So we are quite excited about the prospect of making an album, because we have a lot of stuff ready to go.”

Commenting on the first and “worst” song they have ever written, band member Myles said: “It was called Blazin’ MCs when we were about 15. But I am the only person in the world who has a copy.”

Meanwhile, Davies said she had become a “different” and “stronger” person since her first audition, which she admitted she kept a secret from her parents in case Cowell panned her original material.

Whether she comes first, second or third in the Sunday finale, she said she will be “back in the studio on Monday”.

“I will work my socks off to get that album out,” she said, and added jokingly: “I have enough songs for about five albums, but they may not all be bangers.”

After a busy season on the show, Davies said she would miss the close-knit experience living with fellow contestants and especially the bond she has formed with coach Sharon Osbourne.

She joked: “We do have a connection, and she said to me the other day that she feels like my mum. We have similar personalities, we message each other, and she will text me at 2am to ask if I am awake for a chat. She has been such a massive support system.”

For Rak-Su, the extra time together after 16 years of friendship has thrown some of their personal “bad habits” into light – from Mustafa’s “dubstep snoring” to Ashley’s messy wardrobe arrangements.

They also admitted they are often inundated by messages from fans keen to get in touch with blue-eyed “angel child” Myles especially after he apparently took a shine to former show judge Cheryl at the judges houses.

Ashley quipped: “We knew it was going to come. We all have certain strengths and flaws, and one of Myles’ strengths is that he is really pretty, so we just roll with it.”

Meanwhile, White commented: “I don’t know what is going to be my path, the UK will decide that for me. But if I win, the first thing I will do is sleep, it has been so intense.

“Performing is the easy part. I work hard every say so the song becomes muscle memory.”

:: X Factor continues on ITV at 7.05pm on Saturday.