TV drama about Rochdale abuse scandal dominates Women in Film & TV Awards

Showbiz | Published:

A star-studded ceremony was held at London’s Hilton Hotel.

(left to right) Nicole Taylor, Philippa Lowthorpe, Una Ni Dhongaile and Susan Hogg arrive at the Women in Film & TV Awards at the London Hilton Park Lane hotel in London.

Hard-hitting drama Three Girls, based on the sexual abuse scandal in Rochdale, broke records as it picked up four prizes at the Women in Film & TV Awards.

Susan Hogg, Nicole Taylor, Una Ni Dhonghaile and director Philippa Lowthorpe were all honoured for their work on the BBC One show during a star-studded ceremony at London’s Hilton Hotel on Friday.

Sandi Toksvig arrives at the Women in Film & TV Awards at the London Hilton Park Lane hotel in London.

Hogg, who picked up the Producer Award for her role on the show, said the three-part drama took years of preparation to come to screens and was crucial because it allowed the victims to have their “voices heard”.

Also at the event was Bridget Jones star Celia Imrie, who picked up the Lifetime Achievement accolade for a career that spans over five decades.

Celia Imrie arrives at the Women in Film & TV Awards

Sex And The City Star Kim Cattrall presented This Country writer and actress Daisy May Cooper with the New Talent award, while Superman actor Henry Cavill handed the Film Finances Project Management prize to Marianne Jenkins.

Meanwhile, Elhum Shakerifar picked up the BBC News and Factual award for films shot in Syria and Nepal and citizen journalist Waad al-Kateab was presented with Achievement of the Year after picking up a camera to record the carnage she saw around her in Syria.

Former Bake Off champion Nadiya Hussain was given the Presenter award, but was unable to attend the event.

Gemma Whelan won the Best Performance gong at the Women in Film & TV Awards
