Tate Britain’s neo-classical facade will be home to Santa Stop Here signs

Tate Britain is usually associated with high art, but it is covering its facade with off-the-shelf decorations and Santa Stop Here signs for Christmas.

The famous London gallery usually commissions artists to design a Christmas tree for the festive season.

But this year, it has announced that it has taken a break from tradition and imitated the look of homes “up and down the country”.

The “show-stopping arrangement” includes LED Santas, reindeer, snowmen and Christmas trees, along with Merry Christmas and Santa Stop Here signs.

Alan Kane’s Christmas Commission (Tate 2017)

The arrangement is the creation of Alan Kane, an artist whose previous projects include a series of televised nude life drawing classes and a travelling exhibition of contemporary folk art featuring traditional wrestling costumes, and a 6ft walking mechanical elephant.

Alex Farquharson, Tate Britain director, said: “We’re excited to be giving Tate Britain a whole new face this Christmas with Alan Kane’s light commission.

“After 25 years of commissioning artists to design our Christmas tree, we thought we’d give an artist the facade of the building to play with.

“Alan’s ultra-festive response is sure to turn heads – of those both young and old. We look forward to unveiling other surprising festive artist commissions in the years to come.”

The lights will be switched on at 4.30pm on Saturday by community figure Jane Buttigieg.