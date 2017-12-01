Strictly beats X Factor as Anton Du Beke trumps Matt Terry in album charts

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke’s debut record has beaten X Factor winner Matt Terry in the album charts.

One year after doing battle in the TV ratings, the pair are now facing off in the charts.

And it is the professional dancer who has come out on top.

Du Beke is more used to the dancefloor than the album charts (Aaron Chown/PA)

Du Beke’s From The Top features covers of classic hits Me And My Shadow and Putting On The Ritz as well as contemporary tracks City Of Stars from the film La La Land and Arctic Monkeys’ I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor.

Meanwhile Terry – who returned to The X Factor for a performance during the live shows last month – has struggled to impress.

He was also beaten in the charts, which are ranked by physical, download and streaming equivalent sales, by Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong and a new edition of Elvis Presley’s Christmas album – originally released in 1957.

Topping the official album charts were Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds while Camila Cabello continued her reign at the summit of the singles chart for a fifth consecutive week.