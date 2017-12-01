Sir Elton John: Why I’m still standing with songwriting partner Bernie Taupin

Sir Elton John has revealed how he has kept one of the most famous songwriting partnerships alive.

Bernie Taupin and Sir Elton have collaborated on a string of hits, including Rocket Man, Your Song and Candle In The Wind.

Sir Elton told The Graham Norton Show: “We never work in the same room and we’ve kept the process fresh by doing that.”

Sir Elton John kisses Pink while filming The Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The star told the BBC1 show that his children “prefer AC/DC” to his own music and that his focus is now all about his two boys.

“Life is all about having fun. But my fun is focused now on my children – it’s all about them,” he said.

Songwriter Bernie Taupin (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Stephen Fry told the show that Sir Paul McCartney once evaluated his singing skills – and it was not good.

Stephen Fry filming The Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“So I did and he turned to me and said, ‘Shut up, you’re right, you really can’t sing!’ If Paul McCartney tells you, it’s official!”

The Graham Norton Show, also featuring Carey Mulligan, Pink and Robbie Williams, airs on BBC1 on Friday at 10.35pm.