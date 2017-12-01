Selena Gomez talks ‘best friend’ The Weeknd and rekindling Bieber relationship

Selena Gomez has opened up about the end of her relationship with The Weeknd as she revealed they are now “best friends”.

The pop star and actress dated the Canadian musician for around 10 months before splitting last month.

Asked what the best part of being single was, Gomez told Billboard Magazine: “Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship (between me and The Weeknd).”

Selena Gomez (PA)

The 25-year-old also spoke about the rekindling of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

She said: “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away. And people in general.”

Gomez is set to star in Woody Allen’s latest film and was quizzed on the controversy the film director has faced.

She revealed she auditioned five times for the part and said allegations facing disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein emerged during filming.

On Allen’s own past she said: “To be honest, I’m not sure how to answer … not because I’m trying to back away from it.

They (Weinstein allegations) popped up in the midst of it (filming). And that’s something, yes, I had to face and discuss. I stepped back and thought, ‘Wow, the universe works in interesting ways’.”