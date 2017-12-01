Play on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal gets West End transfer

A play inspired by the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal is hitting the West End.

Quiz is a take on the “gobsmacking story of the so-called Coughing Major and the most successful game show of all time”.

Former Army major Charles Ingram was found guilty in 2003 of trying to con the top prize of £1 million from the famous ITV show.

Writer James Graham said that he was delighted that the Chichester Festival Theatre production was getting a transfer to London’s Noel Coward Theatre.

Keir Charles as Chris Tarrant in Quiz (Johan Persson)

Ingram used coughs from college lecturer Tecwen Whittock, who sat among the other contestants, to steer himself to the correct answers.

Graham currently has two other plays, Labour Of Love and Ink, in the West End.

“Being given the chance to share Quiz with more people – and with the opportunity to develop and push our gameshow-meets-theatre concept even further – is beyond exciting for all of us,” he said.

Advertising

“I would never have imagined years ago I’d get a chance to put any of my new plays into the West End.”

He thanked the “team of actors and creators who help me tell this gobsmacking story of the so-called Coughing Major and the most successful gameshow of all time”.

Daniel Evans, artistic director of Chichester Festival Theatre, will direct the production.

Quiz will open at the Noel Coward Theatre on April 10 next year.