Piers Morgan offers update on mission to find thieves who stole son’s bag

Piers Morgan has offered an update in his mission to avenge his son who had his car “smashed up” and study books stolen by two thieves.

The TV presenter revealed the books – containing two years of coursework – had been found in the River Thames a mile away from where the incident had occurred this week.

He wrote on Twitter on Friday morning: “UPDATE: My son’s study books have been found & returned to him.

“The moped thieves dumped them in the River Thames a mile from crime scene, but at low tide… proving they are thick as well as nasty.

“My thanks to the lady who found them. My search for these scumbags continues.”

Morgan said the two individuals, on a moped, had smashed into his son’s car at a Marks & Spencer garage on Talgarth Road, Hammersmith and Fulham, west London on Wednesday night.

The 52-year-old had vowed to find the individuals responsible, writing on Twitter: “Consider it a promise not a threat.”

He added: “To the 2 scumbags on a motorbike who just steamed my middle son’s car at a West London M&S garage, smashed it up & stole his bag containing 2yrs of study work… I will find you.”

Morgan’s son, Stanley, had uploaded a video to Instagram showing his car covered in glass.

The Met Police said they had received a report of a theft of a rucksack by two males on a moped at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

They added there had been no arrests and asked for anyone with information to contact Hammersmith and Fulham police.