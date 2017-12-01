Advertising
Corrie fans rejoice as Rana and Kate confess their feelings
The duo confessed their love for each other before passionately kissing in the back of a broken-down van.
Coronation Street fans have celebrated as Rana Nazir finally revealed her true feelings for Kate Connor.
The duo, played by Bhavna Limbachia and Faye Brookes respectively, confessed their love for each other before passionately kissing in the back of a broken-down van during Friday’s double episodes.
Soap fans cheered the moment, with one tweeting: “I couldn’t breathe!! Blimmin’ heck!!” as another said: “i need about 3 whole years to catch my breath after THAT.”
Another fan wrote: “#Kana has to be the hottest couple in soap history,” as one more hailed the performances, saying: “I’m so dead. @Faye_Brookes definitely got ‘racy’ right, and @BhavnaLimbachia definitely got ‘intimate’ right! I have officially been electrocuted by their chemistry someone’s gotta revive me… like NOW.”
Other viewers celebrated the representation of a same-sex relationship, with one Twitter user writing: “#Corrie has really been such a gift. From Sian/Sophie to Kate/Rana so much representation! #Kana”
Another said: “Such brilliant acting,brilliant equality in kissing/passion scenes! Only wish poor Z wasn’t be hurt,” as another said: “Holy hOT DAMN!! That van scene! Poor luke. These kisses are just as passionate as an straight couple praise #corrie for equality.”
Coronation Street continues on Monday at 7.30pm.
