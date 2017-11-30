Menu

Theresa May ‘cheering on’ Strictly’s Debbie McGee for quarter finals

Published:

The Prime Minister also gave her opinion on Strictly’s “dark horse” contestants.

Theresa May ‘cheering on’ Strictly’s Debbie McGee for quarter finals (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing quarter finalist Debbie McGee has the backing of the Prime Minister as she continues her bid to be crowned this year’s winner.

Theresa May said she has been “cheering on” McGee, who is one of her constituents – and catches up on the popular BBC television show when she can.

“She’s doing very well,” the Prime Minister told reporters during a trip to the Middle East.

Asked if she thinks the 59-year-old will win, Mrs May added: “She’s very good. Alexandra Burke is also very good, but one or two of the men seem to be quite dark horses too.

Theresa May visit to Middle East
Prime Minister Theresa May gives a speech at The Jordan Museum in Amman, Jordan during her visit to the Middle East (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mrs May was also pressed on whether she had been cheering on Stanley Johnson, the father of Boris Johnson, who is in Australia as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and who was recently elected “jungle prime minister”.

The Prime Minister admitted she has not been watching the ITV show which features the 77-year-old former MEP, revealing she has had “one or two other things” on her mind.

