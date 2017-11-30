The Voice UK coaches hunt for their perfect voice in ‘library of sound’

First-look stills from the new series of The Voice UK show coaches Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs hunting through a “library of sound” for the perfect voice.

In a preview of the glamorous teaser for the TV talent show, the coaches appear enthralled as they look through hundreds of glowing jars to find the voice of their winner.

Sir Tom Jones (ITV)

The clip was filmed on location in the wood-panelled library at Arley Hall in Northwich, Cheshire.

Jennifer Hudson (ITV)

The new series of the ITV programme sees former X Factor star Murs joining the existing line-up.

Murs replaces Gavin Rossdale, who was one of the coaches on this year’s series.

Behind-the-scenes filming for The Voice UK trailer with Olly Murs (ITV)

The Voice UK’s trailer will premiere on Monday December 4 ahead of the new series, which will air on ITV in January 2018.