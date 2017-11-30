Stormzy offers to perform at wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Grime star Stormzy has offered to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The musician, 24, was photographed with Harry earlier this year at the WellChild Awards and may be hoping for an invitation to the royal wedding next Spring.

Speaking after he scooped three awards at Wednesday night’s Mobo Awards, Stormzy said he would not mind providing “a little acoustic for young Harry” on his big day.

Asked if he would be going he said: “If I get an invite.

“I don’t know how up the priority list I’ll be but hopefully after these three Mobos I’ll f****** move up a bit.”

The south London musician scooped the best album prize for his debut release Gang Signs & Prayer as well as best male and best grime star at the awards show in Leeds on Wednesday night.

Struggling to hold his three awards as he posed for photographs, he joked: “This ain’t good when you’re drunk is it?

“Don’t drop them, don’t drop them…” he told himself.