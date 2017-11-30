Joanna Lumley to hit the road in It’s All About Me tour

Joanna Lumley has announced her “fabulous” new tour.

It’s All About Me, in which the actress will discuss adventures from her career and “recount some never heard before stories”, kicks off in October next year.

The Ab Fab star, 71, said: “The thought of this tour… has completely taken over my waking hours.

“It’s utterly thrilling to start planning the stories I can tell, and the rapture (and gratitude, to be fair) with which I shall greet the audiences.

Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders in Absolutely Fabulous (BBC)

Lumley will be joined on stage by friend and producer Clive Tulloh, who will put to her questions from the audience, during the 30-date UK and Ireland tour, which begins on October 6 at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall.