I’m A Celebrity viewers in stitches over ‘hilarious’ Khan and Toffolo

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! fans could not help but laugh as Amir Khan and Georgia Toffolo took on the latest bushtucker trial with gusto and good cheer.

The duo had been voted by the public to take part in a vile trial that saw them have to chug down drinks made of ingredients such as camel teats, scorpions and flies, a cow’s heart and pig testicles.

As the boxer and the Made In Chelsea star gagged their way through the challenge, they also spurred each other on and cracked several jokes in the process.

Khan entertained viewers as he asked the programme’s mysteriously stoic Kiosk Keith if he had been doing squats while repeatedly thanking him for the stomach-churning beverages.

Another amusing moment came when Toffolo, whose nickname is Toff, complained politely that one of her shakes was “not blended properly”.

Viewers took to Twitter to praise the pair, and “Amir and Toff” quickly became a trending topic on the social networking site.

One fan wrote: “Amir and Toff together are hilarious.”

Advertising

#ImACelebAmir and Toff together are hilarious. ? — Trish (@AnnyTrish) November 30, 2017

Another enthused: “Amir and Toff make THE perfect combination they are both soooo funny! #ImACeleb.”

Amir and Toff make THE perfect combination they are both soooo funny! #ImACeleb — Janeee (@JaneeeBrown) November 30, 2017

One dubbed them the “King and Queen of the jungle challenges”, while another suggested they get their own show.

Advertising

Amir and Toff, King ? and Queen ?? of the Jungle challenges ???????? #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity — Maggie Inyan (@BabyM07) November 30, 2017

@antanddec please arrange for Amir and Toff to have their own show! They could rival you guys! ? #ImACelebrity2017 — Thamer Brennan (@Thamer76) November 30, 2017

One viewer admitted they had had a change of heart over Khan and Toffolo, writing: “Couldn’t stand Amir and Toff pissed me off the first few days.

“But them two are the best camp mates this year. Funny, witty and entertaining… #ImACeleb.”

Couldn't stand Amir and Toff pissed me off the first few days. But them two are the best camp mates this year. Funny, witty and entertaining… #ImACeleb — тιмaaa || ℓғc || ❤ (@Timaaa89) November 30, 2017

“Amir and Toff have the best banter,” one viewer said.

“Genuinely funny and so entertaining which is what it’s all about unless I’m very much mistaken #ImACeleb.”

Khan and Toffolo managed to drink most of the stomach-churning drinks to win food for their celebrity camp mates, and they also won immunity for one lucky camper from the first elimination of the series.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV.