Guns N’ Roses are the UK’s top ticket of 2017

Guns N’ Roses have been named the UK’s Ticket of the Year 2017.

The US rockers’ two London Stadium shows were voted the best live event in the UK over the past year in a Ticketmaster survey.

They beat off stiff competition from U2 at Twickenham, who were second, and Download Festival in Donington Park, which was third.

The inaugural Scottish TRNSMT festival and Metallica at the O2 completed the list of the top five tickets of 2017.

The poll also looked at the global music scene, with Coldplay taking the top spot in the Ticket of the Year list.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ed Sheeran was in second and Guns N’ Roses were third.

For 2018, Foo Fighters’ UK gigs have been named as the most anticipated event.