Beyonce to duet with Ed Sheeran on Perfect remix

Showbiz | Published:

She will join the singer on a new version of his hit track.

Beyonce (PA)

Ed Sheeran has revealed his first collaboration with Beyonce will be on a new version of his song Perfect.

The remix of his track from album ÷ was revealed on his Instagram page.

Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Last week Sheeran hinted that the new version of the song would feature a major star.

It will be Beyonce’s third big collaboration in recent months, following her appearance on J Balvin and Willy William’s Mi Gente (Remix), and Eminem’s Walk On Water.

Perfect official video out now on youtube

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

