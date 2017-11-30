Advertising
Beyonce to duet with Ed Sheeran on Perfect remix
She will join the singer on a new version of his hit track.
Ed Sheeran has revealed his first collaboration with Beyonce will be on a new version of his song Perfect.
The remix of his track from album ÷ was revealed on his Instagram page.
Last week Sheeran hinted that the new version of the song would feature a major star.
It will be Beyonce’s third big collaboration in recent months, following her appearance on J Balvin and Willy William’s Mi Gente (Remix), and Eminem’s Walk On Water.
