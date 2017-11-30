Menu

Ayda Field blames Robbie Williams as Loose Women plunges into darkness

“He is so hot and talented he shut the lights off.”

Singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field (Nick Ansell/PA)

Loose Women star Ayda Field has joked that her husband Robbie Williams was responsible after the lights went out on the set of the talk show.

Field and her fellow panellists Stacey Solomon, Kate Garraway and Jane Moore were discussing the singing star with Emmerdale actress Lorraine Chase when the TV studio was plunged into darkness during the live broadcast.

Field joked: “He is so hot and talented he shut the lights off.”

The panel appeared as silhouettes in front of the show’s illuminated sign and suggested they could perform a shadow puppet show before the lights came back on and the show resumed as normal.

They were later joined by swimmer Mark Foster as the electricity remained firmly on.

