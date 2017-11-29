Advertising
Whoops! Maya Jama and Sarah-Jane Crawford wear same dress to Mobos
The presenters walked the red carpet in a short, twinkly silver, jewel-embellished number.
Presenters Maya Jama and Sarah-Jane Crawford turned heads at the Mobo Awards – for wearing the same dress.
But Jama – who is dating grime star and Mobo nominee Stormzy – also carried a pale blue stole to help her keep out the cold.
