Whoops! Maya Jama and Sarah-Jane Crawford wear same dress to Mobos

Presenters Maya Jama and Sarah-Jane Crawford turned heads at the Mobo Awards – for wearing the same dress.

Both stars walked the red carpet in a short, twinkly silver, jewel-embellished number.

Sarah-Jane Crawford (Danny Lawson/PA)

But Jama – who is dating grime star and Mobo nominee Stormzy – also carried a pale blue stole to help her keep out the cold.