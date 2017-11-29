Menu

Van Morrison: Fame kills a lot of people

Showbiz | Published:

The music star has said he is “not really” into politics.

Van Morrison was knighted last year (Ken Haddock/PA)

Van Morrison has warned of the dangers of fame as he opened up about his own efforts to stay out of the spotlight.

The veteran singer-songwriter, who was knighted as Sir Ivan Morrison last year for his services to the music industry, hit out at a system “trying to goad you into doing something that you’re not” ahead of the release of his 38th studio album, Versatile, this week.

The 72-year-old told the Press Association the notion of fame being a good thing is sold to people all the time, adding: “But it’s not actually great to be famous, unless that’s what you want and that’s what you’re all about.

Van Morrison (Yui Mok/PA)

“But it kills a lot of people, but nobody addresses that fact. It ruins their lives. Nobody addresses that.”

On his own efforts to avoid mainstream attention, he said: “I’m not doing that, because I’m not seeking approval.”

The Northern Irish singer – whose career has spanned more than five decades – described himself as a “company director” of his deluge of musical output.

“The buck stops here so I delegate to people but they have to run it past me, because I’m the one that’s got their name in lights … there’s emails going back and forth all the time, so even if I didn’t do gigs there’s still business going on,” he said.

He added: “I have a lot of product out there so there’s a lot of product to manage at this point.

“The message is don’t be successful and then you’ll have an easier life.”

“I’m just getting on with what I do and my contribution is obviously music and songs and performing.

“I’m busy making my contribution so I don’t really know on that level what’s going on.

“I’m not really into that. I’m apolitical. I’ve got nothing to say about politics whatsoever. I’m not going to start now.”

:: Versatile is out on Friday December 1.

