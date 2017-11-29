US TV host Matt Lauer fired by NBC over ‘inappropriate sexual behaviour’

US TV host Matt Lauer has been fired for “inappropriate sexual behaviour”, NBC News has said.

Lauer’s Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the beginning of Wednesday’s broadcast of the popular morning programme.

Ms Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, saying the company received a detailed complaint from a colleague on Monday night “about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace” by Lauer.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

Mr Lack’s statement said that after a serious review of the complaint, the company found there had been “a clear violation” of the company’s standards and Lauer’s contract was terminated as a result.

The statement added that it was the first complaint about Lauer in more than 20 years at NBC but “we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident”.

The move came a week after CBS News fired morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.