Stormzy looking to cap successful year at Mobo Awards
The south London musician leads the field with five nominations.
Stormzy will look to cap off a whirlwind 12 months at the Mobo Awards on Wednesday evening.
The south London musician leads the field with five nominations including best male and best album for his debut release Gang Signs & Prayer.
It comes off the back of quite the year for the 24-year-old who has performed at the Brits, received a Mercury nomination for his acclaimed debut and even been photographed with Prince Harry.
Stormzy, real name Michael Omari, is also shortlisted for best grime star as well as best song and best video at the 22nd Mobos in Leeds.
Other stars expected to attend the event include rapper Wiley, shortlisted for best grime act, model Jourdan Dunn, and comedian Michael Dapaah – the man behind Big Shaq’s Mans Not Hot.
